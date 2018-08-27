Learn to build your own games with School of Game Design, just $59

Have what you believe is a sure-fire, million-dollar game idea but don’t know where to go with it or what to do? Well, you could hire a software developer or farm it out to someone and hope for the best. Or, you could enroll some online courses and learn how to design and build games yourself.

One online destination With more than 120 hours of content, the School of Game Design will teach you the nitty gritty details of designing your own game.

A virtual library full of step-by-step instructional videos, it’s everything you’ll need to become an animation guru or coding master? Once you’ve tackled the basic stuff you’ll learn advanced techniques with Unity3D and expand your skillset.

A lifetime membership for School of Game Design is valued at $5,990, but, for a limited time, it can be yours for only $59. Deals such as these don’t come around all that often take advantage of this one before it’s too late.

School of Design features

Access over 120 hours of easy to follow, step-by-step video training w/ access to all additional or updated training

Receive support from instructors & professionals w/ over 16 years of game industry experience

Enjoy unlimited access to thousands of dollars in royalty-free game art & textures

Learn how to make advanced 2D & 3D games that you can publish anywhere

Master computer modeling & animation techniques

Develop both coding & digital artistry skills

