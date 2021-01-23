Stay safe in 2021; A lifetime of BulletVPN is just $39 right now

Whether you’re concerned about security domestically or if you’re a frequent traveler, transmitting data over public Wi-Fi and mobile networks isn’t always the safest process. It’s far too easy to have someone eavesdrop on your activity or run into geo-based restrictions. A VPN, such as BulletVPN, is the remedy to those and other problems.

A lifetime of peace of mind

With a lifetime subscription plan to BulletVPN, you’ll have access to worry-free browsing and the ability to unlock territory-restricted content. That means content like Hulu and Netflix that’s otherwise blocked.

by choosing a server from the country of your preference. Some users have found that, through bypassing their ISP’s restrictions, they’ve even increased their transfer speeds.

Features

Length of access: lifetime

This plan is only available to new users

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Max number of devices: 6

Updates included

Unlimited data bandwidth and server switching

119 servers across 51 countries

Free Smart DNS service

Strict no-logging policy

OpenVPN, IKEv1, IKEv2, PPTP, and L2TP protocols

256-bit AES encryption

P2P friendly

Buy Now!

Valued much higher at more than $500, a lifetime account with BulletVPN is available to our readers for just $39. This license affords you access across five devices.

Check this deal out, and many others at the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

