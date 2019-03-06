Call Control: Put an end to pesky spam calls and texts for just $19.99

You know it. We know it. Everyone knows it. Spam calls, robocalling, and random, unwanted text messages are about as bad as they’ve ever been. It seems not a day goes by that we don’t receive some unsolicited call.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Google has a really cool feature for screening calls, and its spam filter is one of the best for phones. The problem? It’s not widely available. Call Control, one of the highest rated tools of its kind, carries a nearly five star rating in Google Play. It works for all Android and iOS devices, and it’s your new best friend.

What does Call Control do, you ask? It not only automatically screens calls for you, blocking numbers found on “do not call” registries and community reports. Moreover, it lets users create a personal blacklist for calls and SMS. All of this, and more, for over 12 million users.

Call Control

Block calls from anyone w/ a personal call & SMS blacklist

Use reverse phone number lookup to reveal unknown numbers

Keep your phone from ringing at night or during an important meeting w/ quiet hours

Know whether an IRS scammer or legitimate business is calling you w/ enhanced caller ID

Automatically block known spam callers w/ reports from the CommunityIQ features

It’s not just about keeping things from reaching you, though, as it helps in other ways. The Enhanced Caller ID gives you information on the caller even if they’re not in your contacts.

You can also backup your contacts, schedule Do Not Disturb, screen area codes, check last received call details, and so much more.

Normally, a one year premium membership to Call Control would cost $30, but we’re offering it with a 33 percent discount. Indeed, if you visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can find one year for only $19.99. Call Control leverages community reports and do not call complaints to block thousands of spam and unwanted calls/text messages. Save 33% with AndroidGuys!