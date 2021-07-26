How often do you find yourself fussing with your chargers, swapping from one device to another? Live with a spouse or children? We imagine that some of your wall outlets are precious commodities.

Many of the things we own require regular or semi-regular charging. And if we’re being honest, we own a lot of things. Between phones, tablets, wearables, earbuds, gaming, and other things, we could really use a hand in the area of charging.

The ChargeHub X7 Signature, available in the AG Deals Store for as low as $45 right now, is your 7-in-1 charging solution. Simply plug it into the wall, place it in a common or convenient area, and enjoy the seven USB ports.

With a six foot cable it’s perfect to plug in behind a night stand or an office desk. No more fighting over cables because your device is at a lower battery percentage than someone else.

ChargeHub X7 Signature Features

Patented SmartSpeed Technology provides the fastest possible charge for 7 USB devices simultaneously

Single power supply eliminates excess cables & numerous plugs, outlets and power strips to maintain a neat and organized space

Exclusive color & pattern brings style to your electronics

Underwent stringent testing for standard product quality & safety compliance

Available in black and white color options, the ChargeHub X7 Signature typically retails for about $60; however, enter coupon code LIMITLESS25 at checkout and you can save 25%, getting yours for just $45. Hurry, the deal won’t last forever!