How often do you find yourself fussing with your chargers, swapping from one device to another? Live with a spouse or children? You know tough it can be to deal with cables and outlets.

Many of the things we own require regular or semi-regular charging. And if we’re being honest, we own a lot of things. Between phones, tablets, wearables, earbuds, gaming, and other things, we could really use a hand in the area of charging.

The ChargeHubGO+, available for just $30 in the AG Deals Store, is the sort of device you’ll appreciate having on hand should you find yourself in an emergency battery situation. We should know, we tested one out.

The portable power bank houses a wireless charging pad, a USB charging port, and two built-in charging cables that are compatible with Micro, Lightning, and Type-C devices. The powerful 5,000mAh battery capacity is like having an extra battery or two on standby.

ChargeHubGO+ Features

SmartSpeed® Technology provides the fastest possible charge for your devices with an impressive 15W of total power

5,000 mAh battery capacity will keep most devices charged on-the-go

Universal compatibility ensures an optimal charge for virtually any device

5W wireless pad for cable-free charging

Stringent testing to secure multiple product quality, safety, and durability certifications

Order Yours!

Available in four colors (black, pink, grey, and turquoise), the ChargeHubGO+ typically retails for about $40; however, enter coupon code LIMITLESS25 at checkout and you can save 25%, getting yours for just $30. Hurry, the deal won’t last forever!