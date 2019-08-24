AG DEALS: Cloud backup plans on the cheap

Despite increasingly higher storage capacities in phones, tablets, and the like, we simply cannot store all of our content on a single device. What’s more, you really shouldn’t.

A smart person keeps a second copy of their files in another location. Whether that means a desktop PC, external hard drive, or cloud, it’s up to you.

If you’re on the hunt for a safe, secure place to back up your media, photos, and important documents, we’ve got a few options to consider. Each of these can be obtained on your own, and at decent prices. But, shop with the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you could save a pretty penny.

What follows are cloud backup plans that don’t cost much at all.

Koofr Cloud 25GB Storage Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $19.99

Koofr is a safe and simple cloud storage service, accessible through web, mobile, and WebDav. View all your files in one place by easily connecting to existing cloud accounts (Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive), and transfer huge files to external clouds with no limit. Manage your files and account with its advanced renaming option and link appearance customizing option as well. 25GB – $19.99; 100GB – $35.99; 250GB – $69.99: 1TB – $179.99

ThunderDrive 2TB Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription – $59

Thunder Drive is a secure and easy-to-use cloud storage service which allows you to create folders, manage files, and share private links from the convenience of your favorite device. Enjoy quick access to significantly faster and larger storage than other providers and use it with any web browser, including the one on your phone. The Thunder Drive service is also hosted in premier Tier IV data center facilities, giving you robust security and reliability. 2TB – $59

Zoolz 1TB Cloud Backup For Home – $19.99

Zoolz is one of the world’s leading cloud storage solutions, residing on the ultra-secure AWS infrastructure, and allowing you to quickly, seamlessly, and automatically backup all of your files. You can schedule when and where that backup goes and ensure you’ll always have access in the event of an accident. Plus, with 1TB of allotted backup space, you’ll be set for life. 1TB – $19.99

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 2TB Backup Plan – $59.99

Everyday computer users are juggling huge amounts of data, so it makes sense that you’re taking care of that data responsibly. With Degoo you get 2TB of supremely secured backup space from which to manage and share files with awesome simplicity. With high-speed transfers from a database that offers more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined, you’ll love how easy it is to keep tabs on all of your valuable data. 1TB – $49.99; 2TB – $59.99; 3TB – $69.99; 10TB – $99.99

EDITORIAL NOTE: Purchases made through aforementioned links may include affiliate tracking. As such, a small percentage of revenue may be generated which is used to help fund AndroidGuys.