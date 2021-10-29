Anyone who has ever played a video game knows that things can sometimes get pretty challenging. Maybe it’s a level you can’t clear or a boss that you can’t beat. Or, perhaps you just don’t have all of the equipment needed to get through the tasks.

Similarly, playing games can also be a little bit more fun if you can bend the rules or make adjustments to physics, enemies, or teammates. Equipping yourself with cheat codes is often one of the best ways to breathe life into an otherwise stagnant PC game. Did someone say “unlimited cash”?

Staying up on cheat codes, or keeping track of them can be a daunting process, but that’s where Cheat Happens comes into play.

One of the most popular cheat code websites for PC games, Cheat Happens, offers gamers tens of thousands of codes for trainers on PC titles.

Unlimited access to 27,000 trainers for over 6,000 PC games

Download trainers & cheats made exclusively by in-house programmers

Track titles for new or updated cheats

Discuss games & cheats in forums

Request which games get new trainers & more

An average of 170 exclusive cheats & trainers every month

Full access to Trainer Manager & CosMOS Memory Scanner/Hacker

Its programmers and staff dedicate themselves to finding new and interesting ways to work around your favorite games including Age of Empires III Definite Edition, Borderlands 3, Far Cry 6, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Not only does Cheat Happens have 27,000+ trainers, it also includes forums for discussion, tracking titles for updates, and more.

Right now you can get premium lifetime access to Cheat Happens, with the latest PC cheat codes, for the low price of $49.99. That’s a 50 percent discount off the full purchase price of $99.