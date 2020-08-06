The ChronoWatch has full color display, 16 functions, and costs just $36.99

Summer is in full swing, the weather is nice, and it’s nice to get outside. As to whether we can go anywhere is a different topic altogether. Now’s the perfect time when you leave those lazy winter and spring days behind and start exercising and getting more active.

Maybe you’re looking to take walks around the neighborhood, go for a bike ride, or get a jog in at the park. It’s time to pick up a new smart watch. Why? For starters, they’ll help keep track of things and hold you accountable. Not only that, but it can help cut your phone time down, too.

Buying a new smart watch doesn’t have to cost all that much money. Take the ChronoWatch, for instance. Priced just $36.99, it offers up a full 1.4-inch color touch display, waterproof coating, and support for 16 different functions.

Track sleep, steps, calories, blood pressure, distance, heart rate, and more with this affordable smart watch. Indeed, the ChronoWatch also provides glanceable weather, alarms, music controls, and notifications to popular apps.

On top of all of this, it pairs via Bluetooth to both Android and iOS phones and offers up a seven day battery.

ChronoWatch

Track your daily activity, including steps, calories burned, mileage & heart rate

Monitor your blood pressure & blood oxygen levels

Wear it anywhere, anytime thanks to its sweat & waterproof design

Control phone calls & music

Get alerts for SMS, Facebook & more

View the time, date & week on the sleek 1.4-inch screen display

Buy Yours Today!

Stop over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and order your ChronoWatch for just $36.99, a savings of some 81% off original retail price. Choose from Black, Blue, Pink, and Grey.

