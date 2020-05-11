Change up your stay-at-home routines with the CINEMOOD 360 projector

Just two months ago the idea of staying at home didn’t seem all that bad. Lounging around in pajamas all day, binge watching TV, helping the kids with homework, and just relaxing all sounded refreshing.

Today we’re anxious, stir crazy, and have a heck of time keeping the days of the week in order. And when it comes to watching videos, forget it. Everyone wants the TV to themselves and we’re disagreeing over what to watch.

Fortunately, there’s something you can do about it. Meet the CINEMOOD 360, a projector that display a 360-degree image up to 12 feet in the dark. It’s pocket-sized device and the first of its kind to offer that sort of projection.

CINEMOOD 360

360° capability empowers kids to get up & get active w/ fun interactive motion games

Built-in access to educational Disney content & popular streaming services

40 digital books & 27 safety videos and short cartoons featuring your favorite heroes

Favorite shows & movies from Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, AmebaTV, and MOOLT

Lasts up to 5 hours of battery life w/ built-in speaker

Easily connects via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Not only does it project streaming sources like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Videos, but it comes with its own original content, too. And not just video stuff either; it has a full library of VR games as well.

The CINEMOOD 360 is a standalone device with no need for plugs or cables as it runs off a rechargeable 5-hour battery. It connects to sources via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and has its own built-in speaker. Of course you can also plug in your own speaker by way of the 3.5mm headphone jack.

For a limited time, the CINEMOOD 360 is on sale for $329.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, a 34% discount from its original $499 price. And with no extra or ongoing charges to worry about, it’s a one-time deal for a whole array of fun, activities, and family entertainment.

