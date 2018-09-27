Save $90 on the Cisno WiFi Robot Vacuum with Alexa

Robots are taking over the world. Not quite in the Technological Singularity or Judgment Day uprising we ultimately fear happens, but one in which they can be very helpful. Robots can be awesome.

We’re already automating so much of our lives with phones, services, and tech, so why not turn to robots to help keep things tidy around the house. It’s time for your own Rosey the Robot.

If you’ve never owned a Roomba, Samsung POWERbot, or other robotic vacuum cleaner, you’re missing out. No, having one doesn’t mean you’re lazy. It means you’re smart and you care about regular, consistent cleaning of your home.

Check out the AndroidGuys Deals Store and you’ll see there’s a great bargain on the Cisno WiFi Robot Vacuum with Alexa, which is currently $90 lower than its normal $290 price tag. Designed to vacuum, sweep, and even mop, this robot has nearly two hours (100 minutes) of run time per charge and works on all sorts of hard flooring.

Run it on its own, schedule it daily or weekly, or control it manually via your phone. It’s a low-profile device that fits under pretty much any furniture so it can get where you don’t want to. For those of you who have Amazon Alexa or Google Home, enjoy using it via voice commands.

Features

Schedule cleanings & keep track of performance, error alerts, and battery level through your phone

Use voice commands to activate & send it on a cleaning spree

Clean up spilled milk, juice, & other liquid and dry your floor in a single pass thanks to a water tank and microfiber pads

Charge it automatically — it’s programmed to return to the dock at 20% battery level

Control it w/ an included remote when you don’t have WiFi

Normally priced about $290, you can get one of these for $200 through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. A savings of around 30 percent, it’s a great price, but only for a limited time.

Isn’t it time you smarten up your home? The Cisno WiFi Robot Vacuum with Alexa might not talk to you like Rosey the Robot, but it’ll keep the kitchen and other rooms looking clean.