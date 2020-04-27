CLEANKEY: Keep your hands away from dirty surfaces with this smart tool

Things have changed. We live in a time where we have to think carefully about all of the things we touch and places where we use our hands. We’re washing more than ever and doing our best, but there are times where we have to touch a surface that’s not guaranteed to be clean.

Checkout touch screens, ATM buttons, tablets, and other surfaces we interact with are capable of picking up invisible microbes and bacteria. How does one safely navigate such surfaces in a safe way?

KeySmart’s new CLEANKEY is just the sort of thing we need in a pandemic world. A palm-sized gadget that’s made of antimicrobial copper alloy, it’s the tool you’d use to tap or sign a digital screen, press buttons, and even help open a door.

CLEANKEY

Avoid touching public touchscreens like store checkouts

Ergonomic design makes it easy to open doors, press buttons & pull levers

Antimicrobial Copper Alloy kills germs up to 99% of germs

Reduces point-of-contact area by over 99%

Easy to carry on your belongings w/ the retractable carabiner

Easy to clean w/ steel wool or disinfectant wipe

It’s the shape of a key, designed to fit around your finger and it basically provides you an extension of a few precious inches. And because it goes on your keychain, it’s with you everywhere you’d go.

Copper alloy is known for being able to kill a variety of germs; it can also be cleaned with a disinfectant wipe or steel wool.

The CLEANKEY ($19.99, originally $24.99) can be a handy tool to add a much-needed extra layer between you and everyday surfaces.