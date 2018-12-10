CloudMounter: Access and manage your cloud storage accounts in one place for $19

Every once in a while we learn of a product or service that makes us say, “why didn’t they think of this sooner?” That’s exactly what happened when we learned about CloudMounter.

As we have multiple user accounts and online storage options, we’ve got files all over the place. And, while we like to think we’re organized, the truth is we’re not. Between Google Drive, Box, Dropbox, and other services, we’re storing myriad things in numerous outlets.

With CloudMounter, your cloud storage gets streamlined and simplified. Available for both Windows and Mac, it’s the solution to your storage woes. Right now, a lifetime license for CloudMounter service has been discounted to only $19, a 57 percent savings, from the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

CloudMounter Features

Expand your device’s storage by mounting cloud solutions right to your hard drive

Integrate with popular services like Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon S3 & Microsoft OneDrive

Connect & upload files to cloud services in Explorer as if you were copying and moving files locally on your computer

Keep your cloud files secure w/ advanced encryption

Once installed, CloudMounter appears as a local disk drive on your computer. From there it’s drag-and-drop simplicity in the place you use the most. It’s literally like having everything stored on your local PC.

Users can shift files to your cloud platforms with full encryption and security peace of mind. Not only does CloudMounter work the most popular cloud providers Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon S3, and Microsoft OneDrive, it also ties into Amazon S3, FTP/SFTP, WebDAV and others. Heck, mix and match your personal accounts with your work files.

CloudMounter also includes status alerts to know if files are accessible, which are uploading or downloading, and whether you ran into any errors during a transfer.

You can purchase CloudMounter for either Mac or Windows systems — and well over half off. The streamlined cloud storage option you never knew you wanted can be yours at the limited time price of just $19.