More than a decade under its belt, “social media” is bigger and more powerful than it has ever been. And while there’s something great about using the heavy hitters like Twitter and Facebook, there’s something to be said about playing in a different sandbox or using a different tool for work.

Having a social network profile is great but sometimes we need to leave work, school, and personal lives in their own space. Finding the right network isn’t always easy but there are some decent options out there.

Rather than trying your hand at determining the best social media service for your needs, why not create your own network altogether? Yeah, seriously. It’s easier than you think, especially if you’ve had some development experience under your belt.

If you head over to the AG Deals Store today, you’ll find a $20 training bundle that’s designed to help you build your own Twitter-like app for Android. Spanning some 11 hours, it’s the tools you need to create a social network of your own.

Features

Access 70 lectures & 11 hours of content 24/7

Learn how to build a Twitter-like app

Know how to work with Firebase

Understand Android development & the most-used technologies

Available 24/7, the training bundle is yours for as long as you want to use it. Moreover, you can access it on a desktop or mobile devices and there’s even a certificate upon completion. Build your company a private social network and leverage that for a pay raise.

Purchase your account for $20 today, a savings of 90% off the retail value of $200.

