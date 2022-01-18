Programming and computer science are incredibly important skills to have. You are never too young to learn the foundational skills of coding. Using CodeSpark Academy, you can teach your kids the basics of computer science through puzzles, games, story creation, and more.

Today you can get 3 months of access to CodeSpark Academy for only $9.99. CodeSpark aims to help all kids ages 4 and up learn how to code. Their app ignites a child’s curiosity by turning programming into play.

Your child will learn the foundational skills of computer science through puzzles, coding challenges, and using creative tools. Additionally, children will learn foundational concepts. These concepts include sequencing, loops, conditional statements, events, boolean logic, and variables.

What you get with CodeSpark Academy

Your child gets unlimited access to puzzles, game creation, story creation, and more. You can have up to three different kid profiles and there are no ads or in-game purchases. In addition to the current content, you get access to the new content that releases on a monthly basis.

For only $9.99 you get 3 months of unlimited access to this award-winning software. Allow your child to learn an amazing and valuable skill through play, with the CodeSpark Academy.