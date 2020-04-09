Just $50 today, this bundle packs 91 hours of basic to advanced Python training

It’s never to late to get started on a new hobby or career path. And what with this pandemic keeping everyone at home, there’s no time like the present to pick up a side hustle.

When things clear up and we’re ready to go back out in the real world, why not be a more well-rounded person? Really, why go back to your old job when you could start looking for a new career?

Take advantage of your newfound free time and get started on learning some programming. When it comes to code, Python rules over all.

Listen up! We’ve got an incredible collection of online training designed to help you become proficient in Python.

Called the Coding with Python: The Ultimate Training for Aspiring Developers Bundle, it’s nearly 900 lessons spanning six different courses. It’s everything you need to get started and on your way to a new passion. We’re talking everything from the most basic stuff up to advanced education.

Complete Python Course: Learn Python by Doing – Dive Into the Most Loved Programming Language & Start Your Journey as a Job-Ready Developer

– Dive Into the Most Loved Programming Language & Start Your Journey as a Job-Ready Developer REST APIs with Flask & Python – Build Professional REST APIs with Python, Flask, Flask-RESTful & Flask-SQLAlchemy

– Build Professional REST APIs with Python, Flask, Flask-RESTful & Flask-SQLAlchemy Advanced REST APIs with Flask & Python – Bring Your REST API Development to a Whole New Level by Getting Familiar with More of the Flask Ecosystem

– Bring Your REST API Development to a Whole New Level by Getting Familiar with More of the Flask Ecosystem Automated Software Testing with Python – Test Web Applications Using Python, BDD, Selenium WebDriver, & Postman

– Test Web Applications Using Python, BDD, Selenium WebDriver, & Postman Git by Example – Learn Git in the Terminal/Visual Interface & Help Your Team Deliver Working Software

– Learn Git in the Terminal/Visual Interface & Help Your Team Deliver Working Software Complete Python Web Course: Build 8 Python Web Apps – Go from Beginner to Expert Using Python & Flask and Build Your Own Web Apps

Normally valued at around $700, this bundle is nothing but invaluable, pointers, tips, tools, and lessons on all things Python. Pick yours up from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for just $49.99 while it’s on sale!

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.