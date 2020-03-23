The cloud is more important than ever. Learn AWS and Azure for $24

With COVID-19 in full swing, many of us have been forced to adapt to a new way of living and working. For a large segment of the US it means working from home, if you can. It’s going to be the new normal, at least for some time.

While it be new territory for a lot of people, smarter folks have seen it coming. Platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, and others have been around for some time, helping workplaces migrate from strictly physical offices to a decentralized, more-accessible cloud-based operations with remote users.

Getting set up to work with the cloud isn’t a case of if any longer. It’s now a matter of when. How prepared is your organization? Do you have an IT professional on you team? The Complete 2020 Cloud Certification Training Bundle, over 90 percent off right now, is just $40 from the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

Over 12 courses, students will gain insight into the most popular cloud platforms being used today. Get a first-hand look into how each operates and learn how they can be leveraged to help your company and its tech processes.

AWS Technical Essentials Introduction to Amazon S3 Training Course Introduction to Amazon Route 53 Training Introduction to Amazon EC2 Training Course AWS Solution Architect Certification Training Course Amazon VPC Training Course AWS Lambda Training Course AWS Database Migration Service AWS Sysops Associate Microsoft Azure Fundamentals GIT Training Ansible Foundations Training

It’s no surprise the AWS universe is the dominant one in this bundle. The courses help newcomers become familiar with the various terms and processes of managing an AWS-based system. As the leading provider in the cloud market, this is a vital collection with nine courses that dive into the wide range of features and options available in the growing cloud services empire.

There are also courses to help open up the world of another key player in the cloud space – Microsoft’s Azure. Learn how to monitor cloud system updates and changes with GIT and understand methods to things automatically with the help of Ansible.

The training routinely sells for around $3,800, but the entire cloud learning collection is on sale now for just $2 per course. You simply need to enter promo code SPRINGSAVE40 at checkout and it’s all yours for $24.

