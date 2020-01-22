Prep for 2020 CompTIA exams with this 14-part online training bundle

Access more than 300 hours of training for next to nothing!

CompTIA is the voice of the world’s information technology (IT) industry. As a non-profit trade association, it advances the global interests of IT professionals and IT channel organizations.

CompTIA it enables pros to be more successful with industry-leading IT certifications and IT business credentials, IT education, resources. and the ability to connect with like-minded, leading IT industry experts.

Businesses of all shapes and sizes, and in nearly all industries, are hiring talented and educated IT professionals. What’s more, they’re paying these people generously for their services.

If you want to be in the running for these positions, you’ll want to have a firm grasp on CompTIA and pass certification exams. According to CompTIA, about 96% of HR managers (PDF) use IT certifications as part of its screening and hiring processes.

If this sounds like something that you’d be interested in, you would be wise to go to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today. Head there and you’ll find a damn good deal on the Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle. Worth thousands of dollars, we can get it to you for just $89 right now.

Included in the bundle are some 14 categories spanning topics such as Linux+, Network+, A+, CySA+, blockchain, and much more. All told there are more than 300 hours of education across the bundle.

Topics

Grasp Basic IT Literacy & Today’s Core Technologies and Pass the Industry Standard for Entry-Level IT Career

Complete the A+ Series & Expand Your IT Support Skills Including Mobile Devices, Networking Technology, Security, and More

Further Your Career in Network Administration with 40+ Hours of Instruction on Troubleshooting, Configuring & Managing Networks

Upgrade Your Network+ Series with the Latest Trends & Technologies in the Networking Domain Plus Critical IT Concepts

Prepare to Work Anywhere In the IT Industry with 28+ Hours of Instruction on the Changing Server Environment

Acquire the Competencies Required for an Early Career on System Administrator with This Thorough Linux+ Exam Study Guide

Become a Versatile System Administrator with High-Quality Skills in Maintaining & Optimizing Cloud Infrastructure Services

Efficiently & Effectively Manage Small to Medium-Sized Projects with Essential Skills in Planning, Coordinating, and Managing Projects Inside or Outside of IT

Comprehend the Underlying Technology Behind Cryptocurrencies & How They’re Used for a Wide Variety of Applications

The Benchmark for Best IT Security Practices: This Course Covers Core Cybersecurity Knowledge & Skills in Pursuing an IT Security Career

Ace the Security+ Series with an Accelerated Instruction Course on the Essential Principles for Network Security & Risk Management

Prevent, Detect & Combat Cybersecurity Threats with Security Analytics, Intrusion Detection, and Response

Combat Network Attacks with the Most Up-to-Date Penetration Testing & Vulnerability Assessment Management Skills

Get Advanced Competency in Risk Management, Enterprise Security Operations & Architecture, Research & Collaboration, and Enterprise Security Integration

Where to Buy

Normally valued at nearly $3,500, this complete training bundle is brought to you for just $89 right now. You’ll have a 14 courses of training for just over $6 a piece!

