Linux is by far the most popular open source operating system kernel on the planet. It’s found nearly everywhere, and is the heart of many desktops, smart devices, routers, TVs, Chromebooks, and Android phones.

How much do you know about Linux? Not just from a deep technical standpoint, but from a casual user. Do you know there are open source alternatives to many of the popular paid programs you use on your Windows or Mac computers?

Linux-based operating systems are increasingly used in commercial computing environments, and that means demand for system administrators is at a constant high. Whether it’s Google, Amazon, Facebook, or someone else, companies are paying top dollar for experts in the field of Linux.

If you’d like to get a better grasp on Linux for yourself, and maybe make a career out of it, you’ll definitely want to check out the Complete 2020 Learn Linux Bundle.

Available for only $69 right now in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, it’s a 12-course online training bundle that’s valued in the thousands.

The Complete 2020 Learn Linux Bundle is comprised of 110 hours of expert-led instruction. Broken into 12 specialized learning segments, each is designed to teach everyone, even a complete novice, with 279 helpful, step-by-step tutorials and hands-on examples.

The Complete 2020 Learn Linux Bundle:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8

Linux Shell Scripting: Basics

Linux Security Techniques

Linux in the Cloud

Linux Command Line

Linux for Beginners

CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)

Getting Started with Linux (CompTIA Micro Course)

Becoming a Linux System Admin

Becoming a Linux Server Admin

Becoming a Linux Power User

Linux Shell Scripting: Advanced

Availability

You can purchase a lifetime license to the Complete 2020 Learn Linux Bundle for just $69, but only for a limited time. At less than 50 cents per hour, it’s the sort of investment that pays off at home and potentially work.

