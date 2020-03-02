Just $60, this 150-hour bundle will fast-track your project management career

Stuck in a rut at work, spending your days working for the man? Wouldn’t it be nice if you actually were “the man” instead? Why not resolve to get yourself into a six-figure career and become a next-level boss?

Many of the jobs and careers worth pursuing in 2020 require an upper management system that knows how to organize and run things smoothly. Learn know how to manage projects and you’re on your way to climbing the proverbial ladder.

There are many disciplines to project management and some of them are trusted more than others. Among the key methods are Agile, Six Sigma, and Scrum.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has a killer bundle of training around project management. The Complete 2020 PMP Training Bundl features 10 courses and some 150 hours of instruction to you through the basics of the best approaches.

Whether it’s Agile, PMP, Scrum, or Six Sigma, this training blows the door wide open on securing certified project manager status and one of the six-figure salaries that come with it.

Includes

Project Management Professional (PMP) 6th Edition

Agile Scrum

Agile Extreme Programming (XP)

PMI® CAPM® Prep: 6th edition PMBOK® – Project Manager Certification

Become A Certified Scrum Master (CSM)

Agile Project Management

Six Sigma Black Belt

Six Sigma Green Belt

Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL®): Service Operation

Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL®)

Are you ready to take your career to the next level? Visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store and sign up for the Complete 2020 PMP Training Bundle. Valued at nearly $1,00, it’s all yours for just $60.

