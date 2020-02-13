Just $50, this Python certification bundle packs more than 1,000 lessons

Strengthen your programming career and increase your earning potential with 12 courses on the world's leading programming language

It’s never to late to get started on a new hobby or career path. Finding what resonates in you is important, and for some people, that means creating and tinkering. To create in today’s world that often revolves around coding, or computer science.

Don’t you want to be among the nerds and geeks shaping the way we work, communicate, or simply live? We’ve got an incredible collection of training designed to help you become proficient in a variety of languages.

Called the Complete 2020 Python Programming Certification Bundle, it’s more than 1,060 lessons spanning 12 different courses. It’s everything you need to get started and on your way to a new passion.

Topics range from basic Python programming all the way up to creating games, scraping websites for data, wrangling that data, analyzing vulnerabilities, and more.

If you’ve already got some experience with these subject, this is a great resource to have on hand for reference. It’s yours for as long as you live; a lifetime license is just $49.99 right now.

Normally valued at around $2,000, this bundle is nothing but invaluable, pointers, tips, tools, and lessons. Pick yours up from the AndroidGuys Deals Store while it’s on sale!

