Just $49, this 66 hour training preps you for Cisco CCNA and CCNP exams

Cisco is the world leader in networking technology and hardware and it shows no signs of slowing. According to a 2019 Global Knowledge report, one-third of North American IT pros say Cisco CCNA tech will be a key ingredient in their organization this year.

With salary figures routinely at $100,000 and above, Cisco-certified personnel are highly coveted and in demand. Right now, you can get on the path to join that elite-level of IT administration with the Complete 2021 Cisco Enterprise Certification Training Bundle, just $49.

Spread over more than 66 hours, this online training features 225 lessons to ready you for CCNA & CCNP certification exams. Designed for those with a little bit of background on Cisco, it’s available 24/7 and through both desktop and mobile.

Features

Work Towards a Top Cisco Certification & Build a Rewarding Career as a Network Administrator

Implement & Troubleshoot for Advanced Routing Technologies and Services

Design Network Architecture for Cisco Enterprise Networks

Gain the Core Knowledge & Skillset You Need to Be Successful in Implementing Technologies While Working in an Enterprise Network Environment

Once you’re through the training you’ll get a certificate that you can use for negotiating a pay raise. More importantly, you will be ready to sit for the CCNA 200-301 certification exam. And that could lead to an entirely different position or career.

Availability

Value at well over a thousand dollars, you can purchase the Complete 2021 Cisco Enterprise Certification Training Bundle in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for just $49 right now. Hurry, though, the price drop won’t last forever!

