A company with a proper networked computer system, particularly one based in the cloud, needs to make sure its defenses are up to par. Without the right protocols and configurations, any system can fall victim to malware, hacks, and cyber espionage.

According to Information Age, cyber crime pulls in more than $1.5 trillion per year for the bad guys. That’s a ton of money, right? And that was for all the way back in 2018. Think about how much is being spent today to ensure networks aren’t susceptible to attack.

To make sure your company’s Cisco-based network doesn’t become the next victim, learn a few ways to defend against threats and attacks. Do it by earning a top-flight certification through Complete 2021 Cisco Certification Training Bundle.

Available now for only $69, it’s discounted by some 96 percent off the regular price. This bundle brings together more than 75 hours of training over six main courses which will have you integrating Cisco networking devices into a system and managing security measures to keep vital data and information safe.

It’s not just tips, tools, and tutorials, either. Once you get through these courses you’ll have the education needed to sit for various Cisco-related certification exams.

Cisco Certified Technician (CCT) Routing & Switching 100-490

Cisco CCNA 200-301

Cisco CCNP Enterprise ENARSI (Exam 300-410)

Cisco CCNP Enterprise ENSLD (300-420)

Cisco CCNP Enterprise ENCOR (350-401)

Hands-On with CISCO Modeling Labs 1 & 2

Through this extensive training, students will learn the skills to install, operate, configure, and verify a basic IPv4 and IPv6 network. Additionally, they’ll become proficient with network switching and routing concepts, deploy basic firewalling services, learn various WAN technologies, and more.

You can pick up a lifetime access to the 6-Course Complete 2021 Cisco Certification Training Bundle for only $69 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Valued at nearly $1,800, the whole kit can be yours for 96 percent off.

