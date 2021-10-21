Whether you realize it or not, Big Data is a big deal. Big Data, in short, is a data set so complex and massive that your standard data-processing software is not capable of processing or handling it. We’re not talking about basic spreadsheets and docs.

Think in terms of the content stored on Facebook’s servers or the information Google gathers from smartphones and you’ll understand its scope.

Big Data has increasingly become a big business in today’s enterprise world, and it has created great career opportunities in the process. Whether you are an aspiring data scientist, IT expert, or someone looking to change career paths, there’s plenty of room.

Visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you’ll see The Complete 2022 Big Data Analysis Bundle, a complete training guide designed to help you elbow your way into the space.

Includes

Introduction to Python : Get to Grips with One of the Most Popular Languages for Data Analysis & Business Intelligence

: Get to Grips with One of the Most Popular Languages for Data Analysis & Business Intelligence Introduction to R Programming : Learn R Programming Using R & R Studio for Beginners

: Learn R Programming Using R & R Studio for Beginners Power Pivot, Power Query & DAX in Excel : Analyze Data at Scale with These Advanced Excel Functions

: Analyze Data at Scale with These Advanced Excel Functions Power BI : Learn to Turn Data Into Insight with Power BI

: Learn to Turn Data Into Insight with Power BI Dashboards in Excel : Create Impressive, Interactive Dashboards in Excel, from Scratch

: Create Impressive, Interactive Dashboards in Excel, from Scratch Getting Started in Qlik Sense : Learn Qlik Basics, Load Data, Create Visualizations & Become a Qilk Sense Designer

: Learn Qlik Basics, Load Data, Create Visualizations & Become a Qilk Sense Designer Excel for Business Analysts : All the Functions & Formulas You Need to Perform Detailed Data Analysis

: All the Functions & Formulas You Need to Perform Detailed Data Analysis Advanced PivotTables : Master PivotTables & Easily Perform Data Analysis Tasks

: Master PivotTables & Easily Perform Data Analysis Tasks Alteryx: Be Familiar with Alteryx & Start Your Journey on Becoming an Alteryx Developer

With nearly 500 lessons over nine courses, it touches on all things Power BI, Excel, Python, and Access. These are the key apps in the Big Data universe and you’ll need to know them. Fortunately, you’ll come out of the training not only knowing them, but a master. Take your newfound education to the boss and tell them you’d like to negotiate a pay raise!

The entire bundle is yours for just $75, or a fraction of it’s normal value. Worth upwards of $500 we’re offering our readers a massive 92% discount.

