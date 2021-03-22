Announced back in November, the incredibly popular digital audio workstation (DAW) that is Ableton Live 11 is now available. Boasting an immense suite of tools, it’s packed to the brim with new and impressive features.

Even if you’ve ever spent time with a previous version you’ll surely be surprised at the number of additional options. How do you wrap your head around all of them? Moreover, what if you’re just now getting into the world of creating music from your home? Where do you even start?

Fortunately, you can enroll in an online training bundle to dive into the world of Ableton Live 11. The 8-part crash course kit is everything you’ll need to begin producing music.

Your classes will be taught by Tomas George, a music producer, composer, and audio engineer with 10 years of experience. He’ll introduce you to the Ableton interface and showcase its functions as a tool and instrument in and of itself.

Dive deep into essential details like workflow, session views, arrangement views, learn how to create clips, and handle track editing. Oh, and that’s just the first course; there are seven more.

Introduction Class Part 1: An introduction to Ableton Live 11 – Beginners Guide For Anyone New to This Digital Audio Workstation

– Beginners Guide For Anyone New to This Digital Audio Workstation Introduction Class Part 2: Using Ableton Live 11 & Making a Song – Learn How to Use Ableton Live 11 to Make a Song

– Learn How to Use Ableton Live 11 to Make a Song I ntroduction Class Part 3: Recording into the Arrangement View – Record into the Arrangement View Using the Music Production Software Ableton Live 11

– Record into the Arrangement View Using the Music Production Software Ableton Live 11 Warping & Automation Features in Ableton Live 11 – Learn the Essentials of Warping & Automation in the Music Production Software Ableton Live 11

– Learn the Essentials of Warping & Automation in the Music Production Software Ableton Live 11 Essential Features & Effects in Ableton Live 11 – Know More About the Features & Effects in the Music Production Software Ableton Live 11

– Know More About the Features & Effects in the Music Production Software Ableton Live 11 Mixing Music Essentials in Ableton Live 11 – Essentials of Mixing Music in the Digital Audio Workstation Ableton Live 11

– Essentials of Mixing Music in the Digital Audio Workstation Ableton Live 11 Music Theory & Songwriting in Ableton Live 11 Part 1: Music Theory Essentials – Learn the Essentials of Music Theory in This Class for Ableton Live 11 Users

– Learn the Essentials of Music Theory in This Class for Ableton Live 11 Users Music Theory & Songwriting in Ableton Live 11 Part 2: Instrumental Songwriting – Learn Instrumental Songwriting Essentials Using Ableton Live 11

Start your journey to digital music production today! Valued at $1,600 for the entire collection, you can pick up the online training bundle for just $35.99. Hurry, the deal won’t last forever.

