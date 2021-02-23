The next version of Android just launched its first Developer Preview and looks to be officially arriving in the second half of the year. That means that the version currently getting all of the heavy development and usage is Android 11.

Android 11 is packed with great features and capabilities for developers. If you’ve ever wanted to create apps or dig deeper into the world’s most popular mobile operating system, the time is now.

Advertisements

There are few better, or more affordable, resources to do just that than with The Complete Android 11 Developer Bundle. On sale for just $39.99 in the AG Deals Store today, it’s an 11-course education for those with beginner and veteran status alike.

Through a nearly 300 lessons, you’ll get up to speed with general Android programming techniques, learning to code simple apps using Android Studio and Java. Additionally, you’ll come to understand the official Android coding language of Kotlin.

Once you’ve got a solid foundation, you’ll learn how to add interaction and experience elements to your apps via Java and other UI techniques.

Get Started Today!

Get up to speed with the newest Android OS. Get The Complete Android 11 Developer Bundle for just $39.99 today.

Earn Credits!

First Time Buying?

10% discount

Free Stuff

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy