Complete Arduino Starter Kit & Course Bundle only $89.99 right now

Are you a builder or a tinkerer? Dream of owning a workshop where you can lose track of the hours while you piece together some new pet project?

Many of us have fond memories of building things with Lego blocks, K’nex, Erector Sets, Capsela, or putting together models. Why should the fun end just because we’ve grown up?

If you have a hankering to craft something a bit more sophisticated, our Complete Arduino Starter Kit & Course Bundle is perfect for you!

Arduinos are microcontrollers that make the process of building precision interactive electronics simple and fun. The unit detects its surroundings by analyzing inputs from various built-in sensors and reacts by controlling accessories, lights, motors or just about anything else you can dream up.

Features

Crazy About Arduino: End-to-End Workshop Level 1 – Take the First Step Toward Making Your Own Electronics with This Arduino Primer

Crazy About Arduino: End-to-End Workshop Level 2 – Go From Theory to Practice with a Hands-on Arduino Project

Crazy About Arduino: End-to-End Workshop Level 3 – Complete Your Arduino Education By Creating an IoT Data Logger

Arduino Bootcamp: Learning Through Projects – Start Your Arduino Journey by Creating a Weather Station, Phone & More From Scratch

Make An Arduino Robot – Kick Your Arduino Skills Up a Notch By Creating Your Own Wheeled Robot

Mastering Arduino By Building Real-World Applications – Get up to Speed with Arduino Software, Sensors & Other Essentials in 3 Hours

The Complete Arduino Starter Kit – Build Your Own Electronics with Arduino's Most Popular, User-Friendly Board

Now, the power of the Arduino is in your hands with our Complete Arduino Starter Kit & Course Bundle. You’ll get everything you need to begin your own builds including the actual hardware and nearly 30 hours of expert tutelage spread across ore than 280 lessons. You’ll even learn how to build a high-tech remote-controlled car!

This bundle would regularly cost over $600 but AndroidGuys readers can steal this deal for just $89.99 (85% off) and get to creating right away. Just try not to go full Frankenstein on us.