Just $30, this bundle can put you on the path to serious money with AWS

Cloud computing is growing in popularity, and an increasing number of businesses are embracing it. Just about every major business has a go-to person for IT and back-end administrative technology.

The ever-changing structure of how work is done creates huge opportunities, particularly for aspiring IT professionals and developers. Amazon Web Services is the perhaps the biggest name in the space, offering its leading cloud computing platform with reliable and scalable services. AWS cloud services are where it’s at.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has a 4-piece set of training around AWS architecture and development. Valued upwards of $8,000, we’re offering it for just $30, a savings of more than 95 percent.

There are nearly 130 lessons spread out over more than nine hours of education awaiting you. You’ll start with a general understanding of what AWS is and how it works and then move into more specifics.

Once you come out the other side of this online training you’ll be prepared to sit for certification exams — and pass them the first time.

Your full bundle includes:

AWS DevOps Engineer Professional 1: Continuous Delivery & Automation

AWS DevOps Engineer Professional 2: Basics of Amazon CloudWatch

AWS DevOps Engineer Professional 3: AWS Identity & Access Management

AWS DevOps Engineer Professional 4: Basics of High Availability & Elasticity

Where to buy

You can purchase the entire Complete AWS Dev & Ops Certification Training Bundle for just $30 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Hurry, though, this incredible deal will not last forever. If you want the 96% discount, you will need to act fast.

