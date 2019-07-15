This 13-course bundle is your ticket up the career ladder

Coding, productivity, effective teams management, and more is just $3 per course

There are two main keys when it comes to effective product management. For starters, you need to make sure you have your life skills in order. Things like effective communication, collaboration, time management, and the like.

Equally important is the highly specialized side. Product management structures and philosophies, such as Lean Management, are incredibly valuable tools. So are backgrounds on Google Analytics, HTML5, CSS3, and other principles.

If you want to be the go-to person at your company, you’d be wise to start with The Complete Become A Product Manager Certification Bundle. This massive collection of 13-parts is valued at over $2,000 and is available now well over 90 percent off, just $39 from the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

Even if you’ve never started on the path to project or team management, this collection covers all the basics.

Leading Effective 1-on-1 Meetings ($200 value)

Skillsets to Shift Your Career to Product Management ($45 value)

The Complete MySQL Bootcamp ($199 value)

Advanced Product Management ($200 value)

Advanced Product Management #2 ($200 value)

Project Management Fundamentals ($200 value)

Lean Management ($200 value)

The Non-Technical Person’s Guide To Building Apps ($100 value)

Become a Product Manager ($100 value)

Mastering Collaboration ($200 value)

Applying Design To Wireframes with HTML5 & CSS3 ($10 value)

Google Analytics Certification ($199 value)

The Complete Career in Programming Course: Get a Great Coding Job! ($179 value)

This bundle has a taste of everything, including courses on project management, strategies for improving interpersonal skills, and database training. This limited time offer pulls together all of this training into one kit that’s cheaper than a date night dinner.

