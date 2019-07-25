This 9-course bundle will help you ace Cisco networking exams the first sit

Get access to 53 hours of training to prepare you to pass Cisco's CCNA certification exam

A company with a proper networked computer system, particularly one based in the cloud, needs to make sure its defenses are up to par. Without the right protocols and configurations, any system can fall victim to malware, hacks, and cyber espionage.

According to Information Age, cyber crime pulls in more than $1.5 trillion per year for the bad guys. That’s a ton of money, right? And that was for 2018. Think about how much is being spent today to ensure networks aren’t susceptible to attack.

To make sure your company’s Cisco-based network doesn’t become the next victim, learn a few ways to defend against threats and attacks. Do it by earning a top-flight certification through Complete Cisco Network Certification Training Bundle.

Available now for only $59, it’s discounted by some 92 percent off the regular price. This bundle brings together more than 150 hours of training over nine main courses which will have you integrating Cisco networking devices into a system and managing security measures to keep vital data and information safe.

It’s not just tips, tools, and tutorials, either. Once you get through these courses you’ll have the education needed to sit for various Cisco-related certification exams.

Cisco 100-105: Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 1

Cisco 200-105 Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 2

Cisco 210-260: Implementing Cisco Network Security

Cisco 300-115: CCNP – SWITCH – Routing and Switching

Cisco 200-355: Implementing Cisco Wireless Network Fundamentals

Cisco 640-461: CCNA Voice – ICOMM v8.0 – Cisco Voice and Unified Communications

Cisco 640-864: CCDA Cisco Certified Design Associate

Cisco 300-101: CCNP – ROUTE – Implementing Cisco IP Routing

Cisco 300-135: CCNP – TSHOOT – Troubleshooting and Maintaining Cisco IP Networks

Through this extensive training, students will learn the skills to install, operate, configure, and verify a basic IPv4 and IPv6 network. Additionally, they’ll become proficient with network switching and routing concepts, deploy basic firewalling services, learn various WAN technologies, and more.

You can pick up a lifetime access to the 9-Course Complete Cisco Network Certification Training Bundle for only $59 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Valued at nearly $800, the whole kit can be yours for 92 percent off.

