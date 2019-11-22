Snag a 5-piece Cybersecurity eBook bundle for just $14.99

In a world where many of today’s businesses rely on being, and staying, online, cyber attacks can be downright crippling. That’s why a lot of the smarter companies recruit cybersecurity experts and offer top salaries. Sure, that field calls for some nuanced know-how and isn’t for everyone, but if you’re willing to work through the right training and stick to it, you’ll come out much better for it.

Visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you’ll find we’re offering the Complete Cybersecurity eBook Bundle, a five-piece bundle of e-books to help you learn and understand cybersecurity.

Through some 50+ hours of content, you’ll come to learn basic attack and defense strategies, blockchain technology, and other tools that are helpful in organizations and industrial settings.

Features

Cybersecurity: Attack & Defense Strategies 384 pages; 11 hrs & 31 mins Enhance your organization’s secure posture by improving your attack & defense strategies

Industrial Cybersecurity 456 pages; 13 hrs & 40 mins Your one-step guide to understanding industrial cyber security, its control systems & its operations

Practical Cyber Intelligence 316 pages; 9 hrs & 28 mins Implement a Cyber Defense Intelligence program in to your organisation

Hands-On Cybersecurity with Blockchain 236 pages; 7 hrs & 4 mins Develop blockchain application w/ step-by-step instructions, working example & helpful recommendations

Hands-On Machine Learning for Cybersecurity 318 pages; 9 hrs & 32 mins Get into the world of smart data security using machine learning algorithms & Python libraries



Get Started!

Get the Complete Cybersecurity eBook Bundle today and jump start your way to becoming a cybersecurity professional in no time. Valued at more than $110, we’ve got it for just $14.99 right now.

Black Friday Savings

If you act fast, and use coupon code BFSAVE15 at checkout, you can save an additional 15% on your purchase. Doing so puts this bundle at less than $13, or less than $3 a book.

