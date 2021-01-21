Just $39, this 8-course online training bundle will turn you into an Excel whiz

Let’s say you’re someone looking to launch a new career or to enhance the one you already have. Perhaps you’re an IT graduate who feels as though a little certification could improve your chances for that first big job interview. Maybe you’re looking to polish things up before asking the boss for a raise. Or, it could be that you’re just looking to take advantage of the pandemic and make better use of your time.

If you’re looking to get anywhere as 2021 unfolds, you’ll need to have a good understanding of how data works and how it can be used. When it comes to data, Excel is one of the first places to start.

If you’re ready to get certification in Excel or expand your horizons, look no further than the Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle.

The Complete Excel Excellence Bundle includes eight courses, more than 45 hours of instruction, and nearly 700 tutorials in how to improve your knowledge and skills by way of Microsoft Excel.

The training lays out all the critical areas covered in Microsoft’s official Excel certification exams, meaning you’ll be versed in all important topics and tools. We’re talking charts, graphs, pivot tables, functions, macros, and more. You’ll have no problem acing Excel tests and show your current or prospective employers that you’re the real deal.

Features

Microsoft Excel: Advanced Formulas & Functions – Master 75+ Excel Formula & Functions with Hands-On Demos

– Master 75+ Excel Formula & Functions with Hands-On Demos Microsoft Excel: Data Visualization with Excel Charts & Graphs – Master 20+ Charts & Graphs in Excel 2016 with Hands-On Demos

– Master 20+ Charts & Graphs in Excel 2016 with Hands-On Demos Microsoft Excel: Intro to Power Query, Power Pivot & DAX – Get Up & Running with Excel’s Data Modeling & Business Intelligence Tools

– Get Up & Running with Excel’s Data Modeling & Business Intelligence Tools Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Excel Pivot Tables – Master Excel Pivot Tables & Pivot Charts with Hands-On Demos

– Master Excel Pivot Tables & Pivot Charts with Hands-On Demos Create Data Models & Relationships in Excel – Develop Your Skills & Knowledge On How to Create Data Models for Your Business

– Develop Your Skills & Knowledge On How to Create Data Models for Your Business Microsoft Excel 2016 Master Class: Beginner to Advanced – Learn Today’s Most Important Office Skill

– Learn Today’s Most Important Office Skill Microsoft Excel from Beginner to Advanced – Accelerate Your Career with This 4-Part, A-Z Excel Course

– Accelerate Your Career with This 4-Part, A-Z Excel Course Master Microsoft Excel Macros & VBA – Use 6 Simple Projects to Become a Master Working with Excel Macros & VBA

This hyper-specialized Excel certification training is currently just $5 per course, but you have to order before the offer ends. The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle comes with lifetime access, so you need not worry about taking advantage of these courses within a limited time frame.

The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is valued at nearly $1,600, but we’re offering it to our readers for just $39 (96% off). It’s literally pennies on the dollar. Hurry, this incredible offer won’t last forever!

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.