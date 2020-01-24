Just $19, this bundle is chock full of Excel pro tips from the masters

Look, we get it. Numbers can be boring. Spreadsheets aren’t sexy. Very few people really enjoy messing with data. Unfortunately, we live in a world that’s driven by numbers, analytics, data, and formulas.

When it comes to business, Microsoft Excel is an incredibly important program and having the knowledge to leverage the software is key.

Whether you’re a little green on the world’s premier spreadsheet and data analysis tool or looking to increase your productivity, The Complete Excel Pro Tip Certification Bundle ($19, over 90 percent off from AndroidGuys Deals Store) serves as a full-on insider’s guide. It’s pro tips from Excel masters.

Features & Topics

Explore & Analyze Your Data with Advanced PivotTable Tools & Techniques

Explore Powerful Analytics Tools Like Forecasting, Optimization & Monte Carlo Simulation

Save Time & Get More Done with Excel’s Most Powerful Productivity Tools

Think Outside the Pie Chart & Explore Some of Excel’s Most Powerful Visualization Tools

Transform Excel Worksheets Into Clear & Polished Reports Using Powerful Formatting Tools

Take Your Excel Formula Skills to the Next Level with Helpful Tips & Advanced Use Cases

Broken up over six courses, each bundle of the training covers a collection of tips used by Excel experts. They’re designed to improve efficiency and expand Excel’s capabilities in ways you never knew possible.

These courses cover in-depth document formatting, formulas, Pivot Tables, advanced Excel analytics tools, data visualization, and other enhancements. By the time you’re through this Excel training will have you managing and maneuvering tasks quicker, and optimizing projects with a much deeper understanding.

The level of online training usually carries a $300 price tag, but the entire collection is yours now at just over $3 for each course. That’s right, you can grab the full bundle for just $19.

