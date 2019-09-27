Just $14.99, this guide teaches mobile app design principles

Mobile apps are pervasive as nearly everyone has a smartphone today. If you’ve been around the block, you know the difference between a quality app and one that just isn’t polished or intuitive. Thoughtful design and user experience is key to any good app.

If you’re a developer, or are thinking of getting into mobile app development, you can always stand to learn just a little bit more. That’s where guides like The Complete Guide to Designing a Mobile App come in handy.

On sale for just $14.99 right now, this instructor-led training features seven hours of content with some 85 lectures. It’s everything you need for learning overall design principles.

By the end of this training, you’ll have a deep understanding of app design, and also have three impressive projects for your career portfolio, too.

Features

Access 85 lectures & 7 hours of content 24/7

Learn basic design principles & tools you can build on for your apps

Know how to research your potential users & market to effectively target your app

Learn one of the leading design tools, Sketch, to make your ideas come to life

Be able to plan, sketch, wireframe & design your own apps

Get Started!

Valued at approximately $200, you can have the complete guide for a mere $14.99 today. Act fast to ensure you take advantage of the 92 percent discount. Once you’ve purchased it you’ll have lifetime access.

