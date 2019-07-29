Better understand IT project management for less than $30

Understanding how to manage projects is one skill, but what about those in the IT space? That’s an entirely different skill set and discipline. Fortunately, we live in an age when learning such tools is convenient and affordable.

Becoming a qualified manager of IT projects can propel you higher in your career. To get started, you’ll want to find accredited programs such as those outlined in The Complete IT Project Management Certification Bundle. Worth nearly $800 on its own, this kit has four courses discounted over 90 percent to only $29 from the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

Beginning with a look at ITIL, the best practices used by organizations such as IBM and NASA, it’s how you standardize quality IT management. ITIL 4 Foundation walks students through those tools, delivering the skills needed to pass the entry-level ITIL 4 Foundation exam.

Next up is a pair of courses which cover PRINCE2, a UK-based process for managing IT projects in the same manner as the Royal Mail, Lyods, Barclays, British Telecom and others.

Lastly, you’ll gain insight into generally improving your certification exam performances with a course on Passing Certification Exams with Strategic Test Taking. Whether it’s taking a CompTIA, Microsoft, Cisco, or other exam, this training offers up methods and vital tips so you pass the test the first time.

Each of the courses is a $199 value on its own, but this limited-time promotion has all this training for just $29.

