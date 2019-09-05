Lock in a lifetime of essential project management training for $29

Stuck in a rut at work, spending your days working for the man? Wouldn’t it be better if you actually were ‘the man”? As you know, many jobs and careers worth pursuing require upper management knows how to organize and run things smoothly. You need to know how to manage projects if you wish to to climb the proverbial ladder.

One way of ensuring candidates are qualified to head up projects or teams is with certification. There are many disciplines to project management and some of them are trusted more than others. Among the key methods are Agile, Jira, and Scrum.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has a really awesome bundle of training around project management. The Complete Project Management Bundle features 11 courses and some 29.5 hours of instruction to you through the basics of the best approaches.

Whether it’s Agile, PMP, Scrum, or Six Sigma, this training blows the door wide open on securing certified project manager status and one of the six-figure salaries that come with it.

Features

Course 1: Setting Up A Real-World Project In JIRA

Course 2: Team Workflows In JIRA

Course 3: JIRA Visual Reference: Issue Administration

Course 4: Understanding JIRA For Users, Managers & Admins

Course 5: Agile Project Management: Scrum Step By Step w/ Examples

Course 6: PMP Project Management

Course 7: Product Management: Agile Requirements Using Product Backlog

Course 8: Project Management: Deliver On Time & Scrum Project Delivery

Course 9: Scrum Advanced: Software Development & Program Management

Course 10: Kanban: Productivity & Efficiency For Agile Lean Project

Course 11: Scrum Certification Prep Training & Agile Scrum Training

Where to Buy

You can Complete Project Management Bundle from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for only $29. With a retail value of around $2,200, it can be yours for a massive 98 percent off.

Think about it, that thirty dollar bundle could change your career, and life! At less than three bucks per course it’s one of the cheapest ways to invest in your future.

