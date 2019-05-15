Teach yourself the top project management disciplines for $5 a course

Stuck in a rut at work, spending your days working for the man? Wouldn’t it be better if you actually were ‘the man”? As you know, many jobs and careers worth pursuing require upper management knows how to organize and run things smoothly. They need to know how to manage projects.

One way of ensuring candidates are qualified to head up projects or teams is with certification. There are many disciplines to project management and some of them are trusted more than others. Among the key methods are Six Sigma and Agile.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has a really awesome bundle of training around project management. The Complete Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle features eight courses and some 114 hours of instruction to you through the basics of the best approaches.

Whether it’s Agile, PMP, Scrum, or Six Sigma, this training blows the door wide open on securing certified project manager status and one of the six-figure salaries that come with it.

Features

Agile Scrum ($146.25 value)

Agile XP ($146.25 value)

Certified Associate In Project Management (CAPM) 6th Edition ($146.25 value)

Project Management Professional (PMP) 6th Edition ($146.25 value)

Agile Project Management ($146.25 value)

Certified Scrum Master (CSM) ($146.25 value)

Six Sigma Green Belt ($146.25 value)

Six Sigma Black Belt ($146.25 value)

Where to Buy

You can Complete Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle kit from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for only $39. With a retail value of around $1,200, it can be yours for a massive 96 percent off. Think about it, that forty dollar bundle could change your career, and life! At five bucks a course it’s one of the cheapest ways to invest in your future.

