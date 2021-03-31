It’s never to late to get started on a new hobby or career path. Finding something that resonates in you is critically important. For some people, that means creating and tinkering. In today’s world creating can mean something relates to coding or computer science.

Given we’re all still basically confined to our homes, it is a perfect time to pick up a hobby or learn a side hustle. How about taking the opportunity to learn one of the most fundamental coding languages? Or one of the hottest emerging technologies?

We’ve got an incredible little bundle of training designed to help AI, Python, and Machine Learning coders take their skills to the next level. Called The Complete Python eBook & Video Course Bundle, it’s five eBooks and video training bundles centered around the concepts of machine learning, artificial intelligence, Python, and more.

In this age of big data, companies worldwide use Python to sift through the avalanche of information at their disposal. By becoming proficient in machine learning, neural networks, and deep learning, you can give your company a competitive edge and boost your career to the next level!

We’re talking more than 17 hours of video content and thousands of pages of know-how, all based around the emerging technologies.

Your Bundle Includes

ALearning Python for Data Science (Video)

Deep Learning with PyTorch (Video)

Advanced Artificial Intelligence Projects with Python (Video)

High-Performance Computing with Python 3.x (Video)

Hands-On Machine Learning with Python & Scikit-Learn (Video)

Hands-On Computer Vision with TensorFlow 2 (eBook)

Hands-On Deep Learning Algorithms with Python (eBook)

Hands-On Data Analysis with Pandas (eBook)

Hands-On Web Scraping with Python (eBook)

Mastering Object-Oriented Python (eBook)

Normally, this training is priced at around $800 but AndroidGuys readers can pick up the full bundle for just $29.99 right now.

