What’s a Raspberry Pi and why do I care?

The credit card-sized, next-gen microcomputer is an incredibly cool device that can be tapped for all sorts of potential. It has kicked off a new age of discovery and development for people of all ages.

Remember those sci-fi movies and TV shows that promised smart homes with remotely controlled lights and sensors? That’s not longer a fantasy as it is common among many of the newer houses and offices being designed. A lot of what can be done with building and programming such tech revolves around a Raspberry Pi.

Our bundle teaches you everything you need to get started and into automating your home or other projects. There’s all sorts of cool stuff you can do with a Raspberry Pi, including a weather station, photo booth, streaming internet radio, and even your own Amazon Echo-like device.

Isn’t it time you learned how to harness that tech for yourself?

Features

Building Alexa Skills for Home Automation with Raspberry Pi – Amazon Alexa is seeping into dozens of products and Amazon’s voice platform is selling by the millions, now is the time to learn how to develop products using Alexa. In this course, you’ll learn by building projects to control your lights, appliances, and even your TV via Raspberry Pi.

Raspberry Pi Beginner’s Bootcamp – This course is an all-inclusive introduction to the Raspberry Pi platform. Catered for all levels, this project-based course will get you up and running with the basics of Pi, before escalating to full projects. Before you know it, you’ll be building a gaming system to play old Nintendo, Sega, and Playstation games and a personal digital assistant using the Google Assistant API.

2018 Ultimate Guide to Raspberry Pi – The fun and possibilities are virtually limitless with a Raspberry Pi 3. That is, if you know what you’re doing. In this beginner-friendly course, you’ll learn everything you need to know to start using this popular Internet of Things (IoT) platform to its fullest.

