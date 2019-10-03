Scoop up a 5-course SQL Database in Python bundle for less than $5

Use this coupon code to save even more in the month of October

We’re nearing the end of 2019 and data is everywhere. It’s not just your docs and files, but it’s in everything you touch. This means news, ads, streaming music, apps, social media, and more. You use data. You are data.

Analyzing and understanding big data sets is among the leading growth areas in data science. SQL is the programming which underlies most database management, and is easily among the most popular and worthwhile languages in the space.

If you are itching to tap into the potential six-figure world of data management, you’re in luck. We have a 5-course training bundle that’s on sale for as low as $4.75 for a limited time.

The The Complete SQL Database in Python Bundle is a collection of five different courses to help you understand what SQL is all about, its various applications, and how leverage it to squeeze valuable, actionable findings from the data.

We’re talking 129 lessons spread across topics like Microsoft SQL Server, Python, PgAdmin, Node.js, and more.

Complete SQL Database in Python Bundle

Intro to PostgreSQL Databases with PgAdmin for Beginners

Using MySQL Databases with Python

Learn SQL with Microsoft SQL Server

Intro to SQLite Databases for Python

Intro to MySQL with Node.js: Learn to Use MySQL with Node

Worth about $200 each, you can get the entire SQL training package now for a fraction of that price. That’s right, this $1,000 worth of education is just $19, or at a discount of 98 percent. It’s yours for life, and is the very key you need to turn take your career into a new direction.

