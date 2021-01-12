Complete Unity Game Developer Bundle: 200 lessons to get your game off the ground, just $39

If you want to develop and create video games, the cold truth is that you need to know Unity. Why? Well, the gaming engine powers roughly one in every three of the more popular mobile games. Players like Square Enix, Ubisoft, EA, and others are using it; it’s simple, versatile, and leads to great gaming experiences.

It’s time to get you on the same playing field as the bigger names. Our AG Deals Store highlight for you today is the Complete Unity Game Developer Bundle, designed to get you from newbie to master in no time at all. Priced only $39 (95% off), it’s a collection of training that you can bite off as time allows. After all, it’s a lifetime subscription.

The training bundle offers:

Procedural Content Generation: Save Time By Making Your Games Build Themselves

Save Time By Making Your Games Build Themselves Working With Huge Worlds In Unity: Build Massive Game Worlds & Make Them Run Smoother

Build Massive Game Worlds & Make Them Run Smoother Augmented Reality Game Development: Mix the Real World with Your Game’s Using This Futuristic Technology

Mix the Real World with Your Game’s Using This Futuristic Technology Storytelling In Games With Unity Cinemachine: Create Professional Cutscenes That Captivate Your Audience

Create Professional Cutscenes That Captivate Your Audience Controllable Human Animations With Unity: Bring Life to Your Gaming World By Creating a Playable Human Character

Bring Life to Your Gaming World By Creating a Playable Human Character Master Unity Mobile Game Development: Walk Through Mobile Game Development in Only 3 Hours

Walk Through Mobile Game Development in Only 3 Hours Build A Complete Unity 2D Mobile Platformer Game: Get a Step-By-Step Guide for Creating Your Own Unity Platformer

This bundle is designed to not only teach you Unity, but in easy to manage lessons over nearly 30 hours. With more than 200 lessons spanning the seven courses, it’s all you need to get your game off the ground. Worth around $1,400, the full collection of courses is just $39 through our limited-time offer.

