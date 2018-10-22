Learning to hack, ethically, is a necessity in today’s age of ever-growing digital threats. Whether your goal is to build your business or simply stop your secure data from being breached, learning the ropes of hacking can be the perfect leg up in sales or counter-measure against cyber thieves.

If you check out the AndroidGuys Deals Store today you’ll find a Complete White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle that couples 45+ hours of lectures, tutorials, and content with expert guidance to ensure you’re protected from unwanted intruders.

Not only will you be safeguarding your assets, you’ll also develop a deeper understanding for the ins and outs of hacking. People tend to fear what they don’t understand and with this course you can put the fears to rest and truly empower yourself.

One might expect to shell out hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars for this kind of tutelage but AndroidGuys readers can get the entire bundle for just $29 right now. You’re looking at hundreds of lectures spanning dozens of hours, all in the name of ethical hacking and self preservation!

Features

Hacking & Penetration Testing With Metasploit – Pinpoint Vulnerabilities Using One of the Most Popular Pentesting Frameworks

Pinpoint Vulnerabilities Using One of the Most Popular Pentesting Frameworks Hacking Wireless Networks: Theory & Practice – Explore the Essentials of Hacking Networks with this Example-Driven Course

Explore the Essentials of Hacking Networks with this Example-Driven Course Rootkits & Stealth Apps: Creating & Revealing 2.0 – Detect & Combat Malicious Programs That Hide on Your Computer

Detect & Combat Malicious Programs That Hide on Your Computer Website Hacking In Practice: Hands-On – Understand Today’s Top Hacking Threats & How to Combat Them

– Understand Today’s Top Hacking Threats & How to Combat Them IT Surveillance & Computer Forensics From Scratch – Explore Bypassing Firewalls, Taking Over Remote Computers & More in This Practical Course

– Explore Bypassing Firewalls, Taking Over Remote Computers & More in This Practical Course Computer & Network Hacking Mastery: Practical Techniques – Master Proven Hacking Techniques to Safeguard Your Own Network

– Master Proven Hacking Techniques to Safeguard Your Own Network Hacking In Practice: Certified Ethical Hacking Mega Course – Explore Today’s Cyber Threats & Shut Them Down with 20+ Hours of Practical Training

– Explore Today’s Cyber Threats & Shut Them Down with 20+ Hours of Practical Training Kali Linux Tutorial For Beginners – Complete Your Cybersecurity Toolbox with Training on This Ethical Hacking Staple

Where to Buy

If you’re ready to get serious about hacking, modding, and protecting yourself in the digital age, head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store. It’s here where you can purchase the Complete White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle for only $29. Worth nearly $900, the entire 8-piece bundle can all be yours for less than the price of a steak dinner.