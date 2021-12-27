Getting a career in IT can be a very competitive field to get into. Even with a college degree, it can be difficult to get the job you want. A great way to get ahead of the competition is to get yourself certified in various IT disciplines. Whether you are starting off or building your career, the 2022 Complete CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle is a great way to get ahead.

CompTIA offers a wide variety of vendor-neutral certifications to choose from. These certifications are highly valued and recognized throughout the industry.

This super bundle will get you ready for a variety of certifications and we are offering it to our readers for a whopping 98% off. This deal would normally cost you $4,425 but can be yours today for only $79.

The CompTIA Courses

IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61) Linux+ (XK0-004) CySA+ (CS0-002) A+ (220-1001/220-1002) Cloud+ (CV0-003) CASP+ (CAS-004) Network+ (N10-007) Project+ (PK0-004) Server+ (SK0-004) Network+ (N10-008) Security+ (SY0-601) PenTest+ (PT0-001) Server+ (SK0-005) PenTest+ (PT0-002) CASP+ (CAS-003)

Get Started

Start your career the right way or take it to the next level with the correct certifications. These tests take preparation. Get the correct information and study from a reliable source. With 15 courses led by Certified CompTIA Professionals, you can bet you are in good hands.

At only $79, the 2022 Complete CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle is your ticket to successfully passing the certification tests.

Don’t hesitate, your dreams are obtainable. All you have to do is take the first step.