Your IT career starts now! CompTIA certification training bundle just $49

CompTIA is the voice of the world’s information technology (IT) industry. As a non-profit trade association, it advances the global interests of IT professionals and IT channel organizations. Moreover, it enables them to be more successful with industry-leading IT certifications and IT business credentials, IT education, resources. and the ability to connect with like-minded, leading IT industry experts.

That’s a lot of words to say “It’s the way to do IT”.

Great, lucrative, and family-sustaining IT jobs are out there, but the vast majority of candidates are not yet qualified. CompTIA certifications help to train and identify qualified, knowledgeable employees and match them with employers who have jobs to fill.

When you show up for a job interview with CompTIA credentials under your belt, that employer knows that you not only have the IT skills to do the job, but you also have a commitment to your career to continue learning.

If this sounds like something that you’d be interested in, you would be wise to go to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today. Head there and you’ll find a price drop on the 2018 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle.

Included in the bundle are some twelve categories spanning topics such as Linux+, Network+, A+, CSA+, and much more. All told there are more than 140 hours of education across the bundle. The best part, it’s all yours for only $49.

Features

A+ 220-901 : Start Your Path to a Successful IT Career

: Start Your Path to a Successful IT Career A+ 220-902 : Prepare to Pass the Complete CompTIA A+ Certification Exam

: Prepare to Pass the Complete CompTIA A+ Certification Exam Cloud Essentials CLO-001 : Discover How to Install & Manage an Enterprise Cloud Computing Environment

: Discover How to Install & Manage an Enterprise Cloud Computing Environment Cloud+ : Learn How to Securely Maintain & Implement Cloud Technologies

: Learn How to Securely Maintain & Implement Cloud Technologies Linux+ XKO-002 : Prep For a Career in Linux System Administration with This Comprehensive Course

: Prep For a Career in Linux System Administration with This Comprehensive Course Network+ N10-006 : Take the Leap Towards a Career In Network Infrastructure

: Take the Leap Towards a Career In Network Infrastructure CSA+ : Study to Pass the CompTIA CSA+ Certification Exam

: Study to Pass the CompTIA CSA+ Certification Exam Advanced Security Practitioner : Study to Pass the CompTIA CASP Certification Exam

: Study to Pass the CompTIA CASP Certification Exam Security+ SY0-401 : Elevate Your Earning Potential with Security+

: Elevate Your Earning Potential with Security+ Security+ SY0-501 : Study to Pass One of the Most Important IT Certifications on Earth

: Study to Pass One of the Most Important IT Certifications on Earth IT Fundamentals FC0-U51 : Develop the Basic IT Literacy That Everybody Needs

: Develop the Basic IT Literacy That Everybody Needs Mobility+ MB0-001: Manage & Secure Mobile Devices Like a Pro

Normally valued around $4300, this complete training bundle is brought to you for just $49 right now. Hurry, though, the price drop won’t last forever!