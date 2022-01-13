Information Technology (IT) is an amazing career option, but it requires a lot of know-how. If the idea of getting an IT career interests you and you have no experience with technology, then start with CompTIA. Pass the CompTIA IT Fundamentals exam with the CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ course by iCollege.

CompTIA is the leading vendor-neutral certification organization in the IT world. They offer many different types of certificates that will display your skills to companies all over the world.

What you get with CompTIA IT Fundamentals+

For only $15, you get lifetime access to 25 lectures and 18.15 hours of content designed to get you ready to pass the Fundamentals exam.

You will learn basic IT concepts and terminology. This includes basic computing including IT infrastructure, databases, and software development. You will learn to set up, configure, maintain, troubleshoot, secure, and perform preventative maintenance.

Launched in 2003, iCollege has established itself as one of the most trusted places to go for IT training. Start your IT career with the foundation that it deserves. Your road starts with CompTIA and or only $15, there is no better place to start than with the CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ course by iCollege.