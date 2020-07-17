    Just $30, this 62-hour training bundle will turn you into a CompTIA Linux Network pro

    The tech world is heading for the cloud, and it’s doing it at an increasingly faster pace. Consider for a moment, more than half of all professionals are currently using the cloud for projects, or plan to migrate to the cloud.

    When it comes to managing businesses in 2020, it takes more than having someone on your team who can “mess with” things. You don’t want that for troubleshooting and configuration and sure don’t want it for security.

    CompTIA is the voice of the world’s information technology (IT) industry. It’s what enables professionals to be more successful and leads to with industry-leading IT certifications and IT business credentials, IT education, resources, and more.

    Show up for a job interview with CompTIA credentials under your belt and your prospective employer will know you not only have IT skills, but you also show a commitment to your career and continued learning.

    If this sounds like something that you’d be interested in? Go to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you’ll find the CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle on sale for just $29.99.

    Included in the online training bundle is some 62 hours of instructor-led content on CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004) and CompTIA Network+ (N10-007). What does that mean to you? It means learning the current trends and tools in today’s tech environment and how to work with them.

    CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)

    • Practice an organized test-preparation routine through the use of proven series elements & techniques
    • Understand hardware & system configuration
    • Learn Linux troubleshooting & diagnostics
    • Learn about systems operation & maintenance along w/ security measures and operations

    CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)

    • Describe the features of different network protocols & products for LANs, WANs, and wireless networks
    • Understand the functions & features of TCP/IP addressing and protocols
    • Identify threats to network security & appropriate countermeasures and controls
    • Install & configure network cabling and appliances
    • Manage, monitor & troubleshoot networks

    Get Started Today!

    Valued at nearly $600, this online training bundle is yours for just $29.99 right now, a savings of more than 90%. It’s yours for as long as you want and you’ll even get certificates of completion when you’re done.

