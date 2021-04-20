The Nitty Gritty: Access 111 hours of prep content on CompTIA CASP, PenTest, CySA, and Security for just $30 in this limited time offer.

If you’re pondering the ever-expanding field of cybersecurity for your next career pivot, consider getting started with educational materials and training like the CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle.

Advertisements

Over four courses you’ll have access to 111 hours of content designed specifically to prepare you for relevant CompTIA cybersecurity exams, such as Security+, CySA+, CASP, and PenTest+.

Among other things, you’ll learn how to implement cryptographic techniques and integrate advanced authentication and authorization techniques. Additionally, you’ll explore conducting passive and active reconnaissance, learn about planning and scoping penetration tests, and analyze vulnerabilities. And that’s just part of the training.

Other topics explored in the four-course bundle

Explore securing networks to maintain availability, integrity & confidentiality of critical information

Respond to cyber incidents w/ a forensics toolkit, maintain the chain of custody & analyze incident severity

Comprehend risk identification & mitigation

Apply environmental reconnaissance techniques like OS fingerprinting & social media profiling

Get Started!

Thanks to the lifetime access, you’ll be able to pore over these guides as often as you want or until you’re confident enough to sit for each of the four critical CompTIA exams.

This exam prep bundle is valued at over $1,000, but for a limited time, AndroidGuys readers can sign up for only $29.99 through the AG Deals Store.