Become proficient in Windows Server, Cisco, and CompTIA with this $39 bundle

CompTIA is the voice of the world’s information technology (IT) industry. As a non-profit trade association, it advances the global interests of IT professionals and IT channel organizations. Moreover, it enables them to be more successful with industry-leading IT certifications and IT business credentials, IT education, resources. and the ability to connect with like-minded, leading IT industry experts.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

That’s a lot of words to say “It’s the way to do IT”.

Great, lucrative, and family-sustaining IT jobs are out there, but the vast majority of candidates are not yet qualified. Certifications help to train and identify qualified, knowledgeable employees and match them with employers who have jobs to fill.

READ: Get MCSA-certified with the Lifetime MCSA Windows Server 2016 Bundle

When you show up for a job interview with tech credentials under your belt, that employer knows that you not only have the IT skills to do the job, but you also have a commitment to your career to continue learning.

If you’re someone interested in Information Technology (IT), web development, and everything in-between, there comes a time when your interest becomes a love that motivates you into a lifetime career. And yet, as you well know, you can’t make it in the web sector without certification. Specifically, Windows Server certification

If this sounds like something that you’d be interested in, you would be wise to go to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today. Head there and you’ll find a price drop on the Ultimate IT Certification Training Bundle.

Included in the bundle are some twelve categories spanning topics such as CompTIA, Cisco Networking, and Windows Server 2016. All told there are more than 200 hours of education and 1,300 lessons across the bundle. The best part, it’s all yours for only $39.

Features

CompTIA A+ 220-901

CompTIA A+ 220-902

CompTIA Network+ N10-007

CompTIA Cloud+

CompTIA Project+ PK0-003

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501

Microsoft 70-740: Installation, Storage & Compute With Windows Server 2016

Microsoft 70-741: MSCA Networking With Windows Server 2016

Microsoft 70-742: Identity In Windows Server 2016

Cisco 100-105: ICND1 – Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 1

Cisco 200-105: ICND2 Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 2

Normally valued around $,300, this complete training bundle is brought to you for just $39 right now. Hurry, though, the price drop won’t last forever!