The Cowin E7 Pro headphones offer 30 hours playback, cost just $78.99

Shopping for a pair of quality headphones but don’t have a bunch of money to spend? Maybe you’ll like the Cowin E7 pro wireless headphones, which are on sale for just $78.99 right now, a savings of 12% off the normal price.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, these cans offer up 30 hours of playback on a single charge. Moreover, they can be charged while listening to them, too.

Paired over Bluetooth, they have excellent range and provide deep, accurate bass with crisp highs. The ear cups swivel, ensuring a comfortable fit no matter the activity. Oh, and they’re backed by an 18-month warranty.

Cowin E7 Pro

Features world-class active noise cancelling & sound technology w/ clear highs and deep lows

Egonomic, soft over-ear cushions greatly improve wearing comfort

Crisp Bluetooth allows for extended range & fewer drop offs

Huge 30-hour battery life lets you listen for longer uninterrupted

Built-in voice-optimized microphone helps you hear more clearly

Supports charging while listening

Where to Buy

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can save 12% on the Cowin E7 Pro if you act fast. Pick yours up for only $78.99 right now while they’re discounted.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!