    Save 40% on a Crave PWR wireless iPhone case

    Because sometimes we have to recognize a good deal, even if it's not Android related

    By
    AndroidGuys
    -

    As a site that focuses on Android phones, it’s not often that you’ll see us cover iPhone deals and discounts. Sure, once in a while they’ll be included in the carrier stuff, but they’re largely left alone here. Today, though, we’re highlighting an accessory on sale in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

    Swing by our online store and you’ll find the Crave PWR Wireless iPhone Case on sale by some 40% off. Normally priced about $50, we’re offering it for just $29.99 right now.

    What is the Crave PWR Wireless iPhone Case?

    In short, it’s a protective case for your phone which adds an extra 3,000mAh worth of battery. It’s like having an extra battery with you, plus some.

    As to which models we’ve got listed for the Crave PWR Wireless iPhone Case, there are three of them: iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, and iPhone X.

    Features

    • Built-in 3,000mAh battery charges your iPhone twice its power
    • Allows access to lightning connection for headphones or data syncing cable
    • Wireless charging to power up your phone while it’s in your pocket
    • 3-stage LED indicator to quickly let you know remaining battery capacity
    • Heavy-duty, impact-absorbent silicone w/ raised bevel edge provides scratch, drop, & shock resistance

    Where to Buy

    The Crave PWR Wireless iPhone Case is listed in the AndroidGuys Deals Store under the gear and gadgets category. Save $20 or 40% today, whichever way you want to look at it. Pick yours up while it’s on sale!

    Best Sellers

    Earn Credits!

    For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

    First Time Buying?

    If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

    Free Stuff

    Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.

    Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
    SHARE
    AndroidGuys
    Since 2007 we have offered news and opinion around Android, the mobile space, and connected homes. We aim to help users get more from their smartphones and hope to be a valuable resource for future purchases.
    Loading...

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    Samsung’s record profits, new Mate 20 renders, and other news worth knowing

    Hey, iPhone users, Samsung and LG won’t slow down your old devices

    You can now find your phone using the Google Home (even if it’s on silent)