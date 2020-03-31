Save 40% on a Crave PWR wireless iPhone case

Because sometimes we have to recognize a good deal, even if it's not Android related

As a site that focuses on Android phones, it’s not often that you’ll see us cover iPhone deals and discounts. Sure, once in a while they’ll be included in the carrier stuff, but they’re largely left alone here. Today, though, we’re highlighting an accessory on sale in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

Swing by our online store and you’ll find the Crave PWR Wireless iPhone Case on sale by some 40% off. Normally priced about $50, we’re offering it for just $29.99 right now.

What is the Crave PWR Wireless iPhone Case?

In short, it’s a protective case for your phone which adds an extra 3,000mAh worth of battery. It’s like having an extra battery with you, plus some.

As to which models we’ve got listed for the Crave PWR Wireless iPhone Case, there are three of them: iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, and iPhone X.

Features

Built-in 3,000mAh battery charges your iPhone twice its power

Allows access to lightning connection for headphones or data syncing cable

Wireless charging to power up your phone while it’s in your pocket

3-stage LED indicator to quickly let you know remaining battery capacity

Heavy-duty, impact-absorbent silicone w/ raised bevel edge provides scratch, drop, & shock resistance

Where to Buy

The Crave PWR Wireless iPhone Case is listed in the AndroidGuys Deals Store under the gear and gadgets category. Save $20 or 40% today, whichever way you want to look at it. Pick yours up while it’s on sale!

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.