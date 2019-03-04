CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro makes animation super simple, and it’s 55% off!

Animation has come a really long way over the years. Not just the Pixar and Dreamworks stuff, but the sort of thing you see in YouTube videos, apps, and games. Quality has drastically improved and so has the means in which we create the animation.

Take, for instance, how long it used to take to create cartoons and animations with Adobe Flash. Today, the tools are much better and we’re able to generate better content faster. CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro is a popular program for both Windows and Mac which does just that. And we’ve got a huge discount on it, too.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro (CTA3) for just $79, which is more than half (55 percent) off its normal price of $180. With it, you’ll learn everything from basic motion up to intricate movements of pretty much any 2D image.

Whether you want to make your company logo come to life for a YouTube video, animate a portrait photo, or bring a work of art to life, CTA3 will help.

You’ll get all sorts of cool stuff such as the ability to turn text into speech, automatically lip-sync your animations, and more. The motion library will help you to move humans, winged and spinal creatures, and four-legged animals.

Your full bundle includes:

Turn any image into an animated character by using the free bone tools or character templates

Supports iPhone X, XS, XS Max, XR Facial Motion capture

Get access to a vast professional motion library for humans, quadrupeds, winged & spinal creatures

Discover a Timeline w/ IK/FK motion editing & sprite layer controls

Combine props & link SFX and give life to them

Detailed facial animations and auto audio lip-sync

Turn text to speech

Where to buy

You can purchase CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro for just $79 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Hurry, though, this incredible deal will not last forever. If you want the 55 percent discount, you will need to act fast.

